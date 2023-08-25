Joe Hart insists consistent messages will help Celtic’s injury-ravaged defence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Hart insists consistent messages will help Celtic’s injury-ravaged defence

By Press Association
Joe Hart aims to help Celtic’s new-look central defence (Steve Welsh/PA)
Joe Hart aims to help Celtic's new-look central defence (Steve Welsh/PA)

Joe Hart stressed a consistency of message will help Celtic deal with major disruption in central defence.

Brendan Rodgers has lost Cameron Carter-Vickers, Stephen Welsh and summer signing Maik Nawrocki to injury for about eight weeks.

The blows came quickly in the wake of Carl Starfelt’s exit, while Yuki Kobayashi will also miss games against St Johnstone and Rangers.

Celtic have lost Carl Starfelt and Cameron Carter-Vickers, centre left and centre right, from the heart of their defence
Celtic have lost Carl Starfelt and Cameron Carter-Vickers, centre left and centre right, from the heart of their defence (Jane Barlow/PA)

Gustaf Lagerbielke is set to make his cinch Premiership debut against Saints on Saturday, while Liam Scales could come in for his first Celtic appearance in 18 months after spending last season on loan at Aberdeen.

Hart said: “I have had a few different partners to play with this season, but the message has been pretty consistent.

“A large percentage (of games) were obviously Carl and Cam, but we have dealt with things over the two years with people coming in.

“Scalesy went out on loan but he was a big part of the first season. Chris Jullien, Nir Bitton, all sorts has happened over two years and that’s the beauty of this club, we have strength in depth and we look to bring players in who are ready to play.

“We had Gustaf coming in and making his debut and we are going to have to rejig a few things. Such is life, it’s never perfect.

“Gustaf is a big, strong boy, great energy about him, a huge smile on his face but someone who gets over the white line and that smile is gone, and he is all about business. I am looking forward to seeing how he develops and I would love to be there to help him.”

Hart will embrace that task of helping the players in front of him.

“I think it’s a responsibility,” the 36-year-old said. “It’s about consistency. I wouldn’t say I would behave particularly different to a new player than an old player. If you rest and take people for granted, that’s when you could slip.

“We still have the same energy and intensity, and same message that we will be giving to whoever plays centre-half or in the defensive realm of the Celtic team.

“It’s important we are all on the same page, all pushing, all learning from each other and trying to move forward.”

Consistency was also the theme as Hart discussed how Celtic would respond to their Viaplay Cup defeat at Kilmarnock on Sunday.

“You try not to react in this game,” the former Manchester City player said. “It’s a long old season, many, many games. We just try to stay as consistent as possible.

“That’s what we have tried to do this week, get back to what we do best, get home, a home game is big for us and look forward to the St Johnstone game.”

The Rugby Park loss sparked the airing of concerns among supporters over issues such as the club’s transfer policy.

Hart said: “You have got to respect the noise. At a club like this, you’d be disappointed if there wasn’t noise, we’d be disappointed. That’s the levels.

Kilmarnock v Celtic
Celtic aim to bounce back from defeat at Kilmarnock (Steve Welsh/PA)

“But we are all on the same page. And when I say it’s not about a reaction, that’s because I feel we are working to our limit the whole time. It’s not about sitting back and thinking everything is going to be OK.

“It’s not going to be a spike in our reaction because we are constantly working to the highest level we possibly can, taking every single training session to the highest level, the post-match analysis and the work with the coaches.

“Even when you are taking time off your legs and you physically can’t be outside, mentally you are trying to learn and trying to discuss.

“That’s why I say it’s not about a reaction because I’d like to think it would be impossible for us to go even harder than we already are.”