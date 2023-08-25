Premier League clubs take summer spending to nearly £2billion with week to go

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Premier League clubs take summer spending to nearly £2billion with week to go

By Press Association
Premier League clubs have spent almost £2billion on summer deals already, with a week of business still to go (John Walton/PA)
Premier League clubs have spent a fraction under £2billion in this summer’s transfer window already – with a week of business still to go.

Data released by financial services firm Deloitte showed that as of 12pm on Friday top-flight teams’ spending had reached £1.95bn.

That is already higher than the total, record figure calculated by Deloitte for last summer – £1.92bn.

Declan Rice was one of two £100million-plus moves in this summer's transfer window
Deloitte said spending was £500m higher this summer compared to the same point last year, suggesting the final total could be around £2.5bn.

Two of this summer’s deals so far have been worth over £100m – Arsenal’s signing of Declan Rice from West Ham and Chelsea’s recruitment of Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

Premier League clubs’ net spend is calculated at £825m by Deloitte, 25 per cent lower than last summer (£1.1bn), which the firm attributes to a more active global transfer market.

Calum Ross, assistant director in Deloitte’s Sports Business Group, said: “For the second year in a row, the summer transfer spending by Premier League clubs has surpassed the previous record and looks set to rise above £2bn for the first time before the window closes on September 1.

Josko Gvardiol challenges for the ball
Manchester City spent big money on Josko Gvardiol, right (Adam Davy/PA)

“This sensational level of spending appears to be the new norm for Premier League clubs. They are generating unprecedented levels of revenue, which for some clubs is combined with the receipt of significant investment from new ownership.

“As we approach the end of the transfer window, it remains imperative that clubs manage the buying and selling of players carefully and remain compliant with relevant financial regulations.

“Sustainable business plans are essential to support continued competitiveness and long-term growth.”

Chelsea’s spending in the last three windows – since a consortium led by American businessman Todd Boehly took charge – is believed to be edging close to the £1billion mark.