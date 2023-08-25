5 main talking points as Ireland complete World Cup preparations against Samoa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 main talking points as Ireland complete World Cup preparations against Samoa

By Press Association
Ireland coach Andy Farrell will have some tough decision to make this weekend (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ireland complete their World Cup warm-up fixtures on Saturday by taking on Samoa in Bayonne.

Head coach Andy Farrell is due to reveal his final 33-man squad for the tournament on Sunday afternoon.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the main talking points ahead of the match at Stade Jean Dauger.

Selection looming large

Ireland’s World Cup hopefuls have one final audition as they anxiously await news on selection.

Farrell will cut his current 39-man squad down on Sunday afternoon, with six players set to suffer disappointment.

He was initially scheduled to make his decisions public on Monday before opting to bring forward the announcement by 24 hours.

Iain Henderson, who will captain the side on Saturday, admits the situation has increased tension in the camp but insists the unfortunate players will be well supported.

Squad split

Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey has a big opportunity against Samoa
Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey has a big opportunity against Samoa (Mike Egerton/PA)

Only a few spots appear undecided, leaving a handful of peripheral players battling it out.

It is unclear whether Farrell will go for a 19-14 split of forwards and backs, or opt for 18-15.

The former would likely mean Stuart McCloskey and Keith Earls, who are set to start this weekend, and Jacob Stockdale and Ciaran Frawley, who will not be involved, are competing for one position.

Rookie forwards Cian Prendergast, Jeremy Loughman, Tom Stewart and Diarmuid Barron are among the others in danger of missing out.

Injury issues

Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan, right, is expected to be fit for the World Cup
Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan, right, is expected to be fit for the World Cup (Brian Lawless/PA)

A possible complication for Ireland’s final squad is the fitness situations surrounding a small number of players.

Back-rower Jack Conan has not played since limping off with a foot injury against Italy on August 5, while prop Dave Kilcoyne (hamstring) has also not featured since that game.

Undoubtedly the biggest potential problem for Farrell comes at hooker. Dan Sheehan is undergoing treatment on a foot ligament issue and Ronan Kelleher (hamstring) is yet to feature this summer.

The head coach has expressed confidence the four will be available for France.

Discipline matters

England’s Billy Vunipola was sent off against Ireland last weekend
England’s Billy Vunipola was sent off against Ireland last weekend (Niall Carson/PA)

England’s sticky situation surrounding the suspensions of Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola has brought disciplinary matters into greater focus.

Ireland coach Farrell is wary of there being “cards everywhere” at the moment following Vunipola’s Dublin dismissal last Saturday.

With captain Johnny Sexton poised to complete his three-match ban, Ireland certainly do not want any further suspension setbacks on the eve of the World Cup.

Farrell says his side are striving to be rugby’s most-disciplined team.

Samoa a “different animal”

Ireland are seeking to maintain momentum by registering a 13th consecutive win.

They last faced Samoa during the pool stage of the 2019 World Cup in Japan, which ended in a resounding 47-5 win, despite Bundee Aki’s first-half red card.

Skipper Henderson believes Ireland’s upcoming opponents have been improved significantly during the past four years.

“They pose huge threats, they’re definitely a different animal to the last time we played them,” he said.