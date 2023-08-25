Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag avoids questions about Mason Greenwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag avoids questions about Mason Greenwood

By Press Association
Erik Ten Hag refused to discuss the Mason Greenwood situation on Friday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Erik ten Hag sidestepped questions about Mason Greenwood as the Manchester United manager spoke for the first time since it was agreed that the forward will leave Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old has been suspended by the club since January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

Greenwood was facing charges including attempted rape and assault until the Crown Prosecution Service announced six and a half months ago that the case had been discontinued.

Reports that United were planning to retain him following an internal investigation were met by public outcry, with the club announcing on Monday that it had been mutually agreed for him to leave.

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is set to leave Old Trafford
Ten Hag spoke for the first time since that decision at Friday’s press conference previewing the Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest, but did not want to discuss the process or outcome.

“Look, we are not where we want to be with our team,” the United boss said when asked about Greenwood.

“I have a lot of work, I have a lot of focus on my team, so I focus on the players who are available.”

Greenwood said in a statement that he “did not do the things I was accused of” but acknowledged he had “made mistakes” and United are working with his family to help find the right move for the forward.

The PA news agency understands United have received multiple expressions of interest in the 21-year-old, with clubs in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Italy and even Albania reported to be interested.

Asked if he expected or wanted Greenwood to return, Ten Hag said: “As I said, I only have statements about our performance, our squad, where we have to improve because it’s clear we have to improve.

“I have to put every effort in to get the team (to) perform.”

Ten Hag again pointed to his focus on United’s current squad when asked whether he had spoken to Greenwood and if he understood why fans wanted to hear his thoughts on the matter.

United have started the season sluggishly, with the unconvincing 1-0 win against Wolves in their Premier League opener followed by a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Tottenham last weekend.

The Red Devils’ performances have been alarming and there have been setbacks ahead of the Forest game, with Mason Mount and Luke Shaw both ruled out through injury.

“We can’t do (exact details), that personal in these days,” Ten Hag said.

“For some period they will be absent, where Luke will be longer (than) Mason.”

Shaw’s injury looks particularly troublesome given back-up Tyrell Malacia remains out for “a few weeks” and fellow left-back Brandon Williams joined Ipswich on loan on Thursday.

Diogo Dalot can fill in there and another option is 20-year-old Alvaro Fernandez, who spent last season at Preston and has yet to make his competitive debut for United.

“Definitely we have the solutions in our squad to cope with that,” Ten Hag said.

“We thought before the season about this scenario, what could happen.

“You hope to avoid this scenario, that’s also clear, but if it happens, you have to be ready for it and we are ready to deal with it.”

Luke Shaw, left, is out injured for Manchester United
Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo and Tom Heaton also remain injured for United, whose fans will have to wait to get their first glimpse of summer signing Rasmus Hojlund.

The 20-year-old striker joined in a £64million deal rising to £72m from Atalanta but has been dealing with a back issue.

“Not for tomorrow, (but) near,” Ten Hag added. “Today the first time he came into team training.

“So, next week we expect him to do a full week with all the team training, so he’s very near to make the squad.”