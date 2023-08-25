Michael Beale insists Kemar Roofe and Tom Lawrence are key players for Rangers

Michael Beale may have revamped his Rangers squad but he still sees Tom Lawrence and Kemar Roofe having key parts to play this season.

The Gers boss, who has recruited nine new players this summer, welcomed back the duo for the cinch Premiership game against Ross County in Dingwall on Saturday.

Lawrence signed from Derby last summer but the 29-year-old attacker has only recently recovered from a knee injury which has kept him out since the 4-0 win over the Staggies at Ibrox last August.

Striker Roofe, 30, has been impacted by injuries since he signed from Anderlecht in 2020 but is fit again, he has made two substitute appearances this season against Kilmarnock and Morton.

Asked how close he was to a preferred starting side, the Gers boss was unequivocal.

“Tom and Kemar are really in my thoughts for that,” said Beale, who revealed Glen Kamara is the closest of two players who could leave this week with Leeds linked with the midfielder.

“Not having them since I have been here has been a big frustration for me. Those two are in my thoughts as starters, not as back-up players.

“Every team needs three number nines and at the moment we have Cyril Desserts, Danilo and Kemar.

“We have other people who can play there. Abdallah Siam’s strongest position is probably a number nine but he can play both sides. Sam Lammers has played there as well.

“Kemar has shown it in training, but we have to make a call. He will not be able to be involved in three games a week right now so the call is the domestic games at the weekend that he is involved in and we will deal with Europe depending on what competition we are in and we will pick a squad then.

“Tom has obviously been out for 11 months, he has had a couple of behind-closed-doors training games.

Lawrence has not played for Rangers since facing Ross County on August 27 last year (Steve Welsh/PA)

“He played in the B team this week and he is ready to be involved. He is not ready to play 90 minutes right now but by the time we come back from the international break, Tom is ready to go as well. What a boost that is going to be to everybody.”

Romania international Ianis Hagi could also be on his way out of the club in the search for more game time.

Beale said: “Glen is the one who is closest. We had an honest conversation when I came back into the club about his future. There has been no fall-out.

Kamara looks set to leave Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)

“We were expecting Glen to move this summer. It was his wish as well. I wasn’t in the mood to persuade anyone to play for Rangers.

“It has to be the right club and valuation. He has been an excellent signing, but I want different here.

“There has been a lot of hot air around Ianis in the last week or so. It was a logical conversation. He has missed a year of football and we are very loaded in the positions he plays and he wants to know if is a main starter.

“We will see. It’s got to be right for Ianis and I am not dismissing Ianis being an important player either.”