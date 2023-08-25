Southend set off-field issues aside to beat Eastleigh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Southend set off-field issues aside to beat Eastleigh

By Press Association
Southend were 2-0 winners over Eastleigh at Roots Hall (Steven Paston/PA)
Southend were 2-0 winners over Eastleigh at Roots Hall (Steven Paston/PA)

Southend put off-field issues and fan protests aside to claim a 2-0 win over Eastleigh at Roots Hall.

The Shrimpers, who this week dropped to the foot of the National League after being deducted 10 points for breaching financial rules, struck twice in the opening 25 minutes to take a lead they never surrendered.

The match was briefly halted after 10 minutes when Southend fans threw hundreds of tennis balls onto the pitch while calling for chairman Ron Martin to leave the club.

Once play resumed, Noor Husin put the hosts ahead in the 17th minute when he slotted home following good work by Jack Bridge and Gus Scott-Morriss.

Harry Cardwell then doubled Southend’s lead soon after with his fourth goal in five games this season, with Bridge heavily involved again.

Eastleigh, still looking for their first win of the campaign, threatened through Aidan Barlow and Chris Maguire but they were also indebted to goalkeeper Joe McDonnell for preventing Dan Mooney making it 3-0 on the stroke of half-time.

Maguire tested Collin Andeng Ndi as Eastleigh sought a way back into the game in the second half but Southend held firm to claim their third win of the season, moving them back up to minus one point.