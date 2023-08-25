Spoils shared as Bromley rescue National League point at Rochdale

Michael Cheek rescued a point for Bromley in a 2-2 National League draw at Rochdale, with both sides ending a thrilling game with 10 men.

Tyrese Sinclair fired a double for Dale, his first from the penalty spot, after Chinwike Okoli had headed Bromley into a first-half lead and before Cheek levelled it up for the visitors.

Bromley defender Okoli headed his side into a 15th-minute lead, but Sinclair converted a 38th-minute penalty after Cameron John had been brought down by Joshua Passley, who was shown a straight red card.

Former Mansfield forward Sinclair then struck his third goal of the season, curling his shot into the top corner to put Dale ahead early in the second period, only for Cheek to steer home a 62nd-minute equaliser on the counter.

Dale were reduced to 10 men when former Leeds and Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Clayton was sent off for a professional foul before Sinclair was denied hat-trick as his deflected shot hit a post.