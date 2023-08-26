Kerr McInroy at the double as Partick Thistle see off Queen’s Park By Press Association August 26 2023, 5.08pm Share Kerr McInroy at the double as Partick Thistle see off Queen’s Park Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6086821/kerr-mcinroy-at-the-double-as-partick-thistle-see-off-queens-park/ Copy Link Brian Graham made it 2-0 to Partick (Andrew Milligan/PA) Kerr McInroy scored twice as Partick Thistle secured a first win of the season with a 3-1 victory at home to Queen’s Park. Partick scored twice in four first-half minutes to seemingly put them in control. McInroy opened the scoring after 26 minutes from a Steven Lawless pass and Brian Graham doubled their advantage on the half-hour, with Lawless again the provider. But the goal glut continued as Queen’s Park pulled one back 60 seconds later through Ruari Paton’s shot. Thistle restored their two-goal cushion in the 57th minute when McInroy collected the ball and lifted a neat finish over the goalkeeper for his second of the game to secure the points.