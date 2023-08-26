Adam Armstrong strike gives Southampton victory over QPR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Adam Armstrong strike gives Southampton victory over QPR

By Press Association
Adam Armstrong was on target (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Adam Armstrong was on target (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Adam Armstrong continued his impressive start to the season as unbeaten Southampton beat Queens Park Rangers 2-1 at St Mary’s.

Striker Armstrong fired in his fourth goal of the campaign to hide the gap left by absent Che Adams.

Earlier, Samuel Edozie’s first professional goal and Jack Colback’s long-range daisy-cutter cancelled each other out within three first-half minutes.

Samuel Amo-Ameyaw was handed his first start for Saints – in lieu of Adams, who has been the subject of transfer rumours – and was bidding to be the fourth youngest goalscorer in the club’s history.

The 17-year-old’s first involvement saw him stand up a cross for Carlos Alcaraz – who nodded tamely at Asmir Begovic.

Southampton dominated the first half an hour but, while QPR were restricted to their own half, they stopped Saints from creating heaps of chances.

The only effort of note saw Edozie skilfully leave Paul Smyth on his back down the left flank before feeding Armstrong, whose shot was deflected behind.

Saints picked their way through the regimented defence in the 30th minute. Ryan Manning squirted a perfect through ball for Edozie to cut onto his right foot and smash through Begovic.

It was winger Edozie’s first goal on his 28th senior appearance.

Two minutes and 29 seconds later QPR were back level when Colback’s 20-yard hit and hope went in off the post.

Colback was making his first start since arriving from Nottingham Forest and his goal was the R’s first shot of the match.

The visitors ended the first half the stronger and carried that into the second period.

The lively Ilias Chair shrugged off tackles to skip inside but was denied by Gavin Bazunu, with Sinclair Armstrong offside when he poked in the rebound.

Sinclair Armstrong hit a low shot at the keeper, before Chair was thwarted by Bazunu again three minutes after the interval.

Smyth smashed into the side netting and hit the bar as QPR pushed to take the lead, but it was Saints who would grab the third goal of the game in the 64th minute – their first shot for over half an hour.

Debutant Ryan Fraser and Sekou Mara’s introductions allowed Adam Armstrong a freer role and he made the most of it when Manning slid a ball to him.

Armstrong initially mis-controlled the pass but he adjusted to the bobble to fire across Begovic for his fourth goal of the campaign.

Substitute Rayan Kolli had a chance for a stoppage-time equaliser but took a touch and lost his balance when one-on-one to leave QPR with three defeats from four league matches.