Kasey McAteer’s brace earns Leicester victory at Rotherham

Leicester left it late to preserve their 100 per cent start to the season with a 2-1 win at Rotherham.

It had been a spirited display from the Millers but Kasey McAteer’s double proved enough for Enzo Maresca’s side, who snatched maximum points with seven minutes left to play.

Rotherham thought they had taken a ninth-minute lead when Jordan Hugill flicked in Cafu’s wicked corner but referee Simon Hooper ruled it out after consulting his assistant.

Leicester were instead celebrating in the 12th minute when Kelechi Iheanacho delivered to the back post for McAteer to nod beyond goalkeeper Viktor Johansson.

Only a solid tackle from Tyler Blackett denied Leicester a second when Stephy Mavididi threatened.

Fred Onyedinma’s cross then found Cafu but his looping header back across goal went over the Leicester crossbar.

Rotherham again caused trouble down the right and Ollie Rathbone’s deflected cross had to be clawed away from trouble by Mads Hermansen.

Ricardo Pereira then tested Johansson with a powerful strike from range but the former Foxes goalkeeper managed to keep hold of it.

Leicester launched a counter-attack just before the break, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall setting Mavididi through down the left but he took the effort on his right foot and it was gathered by Johansson.

The home side made a positive start to the second half with Andre Green rising highest from Cafu’s corner but his effort was off target.

They made the pressure count after 53 minutes when Green crossed for Onyedinma, whose flicked header snuck in at the far post.

Rotherham were restricting the visitors to shots from distance, with Wout Faes being denied by a block and Callum Doyle firing over.

A more intricate move led to a shot from Mavididi but it was held by Johansson.

Substitute Jamie Vardy was lurking in search of a winner and had a great opportunity from Dewsbury-Hall’s centre but Blackett got in the way. Cesare Casadei then headed straight at Johansson in the aftermath.

The winner came after 83 minutes. Doyle picked out McAteer who took the ball onto his left boot and curled an effort into the far corner.

Rotherham could have levelled again but substitute Tom Eaves could not head in Dexter Lembikisa’s cross from close range.