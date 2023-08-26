Jay Stansfield brilliance helps Birmingham see off Plymouth

A superb winner in the last seconds from substitute Jay Stansfield saw Birmingham continue their unbeaten start with a 2-1 win against unfortunate Plymouth.

Stansfield’s strike five minutes into time added on was one to remember as he flicked the ball over Lewis Gibson before rifling a volley into the roof of the net.

The on-loan Fulham forward’s effort made it three wins from four games for Blues.

Scott Hogan’s first goal for six months was deservedly cancelled out by Ryan Hardie’s third of the season as Plymouth looked to have fully earned their share of the spoils prior to Stansfield’s memorable effort.

Hogan’s eighth-minute opener gave John Eustace’s side the lead but promoted Plymouth created plenty of chances.

And when Hardie’s goal came to equalise on the hour it was deserved.

Blues created the first chance within two minutes when Koji Miyoshi’s side-footed effort was palmed away by goalkeeper Conor Hazard.

Plymouth should have punished the hosts but Morgan Whittaker blazed over from 10 yards after Adam Randell missed his kick.

In an action-packed start, Blues took an early lead.

The tricky Miyoshi crossed from the left and Hogan got ahead of Kaine Kesler-Hayden to slide the ball home from close range.

It could have been 2-0 soon after but Keshi Anderson’s rising effort was tipped over by Hazard after Ivan Sunjic’s long ball left him clean through on goal.

Argyle again found gaps in Blues’ defence when Randell put Hardie through but his attempted lob was easily held by goalkeeper John Ruddy.

Anderson remained a real threat for Blues and Hazard was relieved to see his his goalbound shot hit a defender after he cut inside Joe Edwards.

Bali Mumba and Kesler-Hayden had been causing problems down Plymouth’s left side all game and the latter forced Ruddy into a falling save with a low, curling effort from Finn Azaz’s cut-back.

Whittaker went close to a Plymouth equaliser when he rattled the post with an angled, rising drive after taking on Buchanan.

The goal Arygle had been threatening came in the 60th minute.

Azaz found Whittaker deep inside the box, and although his curling left-footed shot was saved, Hardie was on the spot to pounce.

Blues tried to respond and the dangerous Miyoshi almost scored direct from a corner but his inswinging effort was punched away by Hazard on the line.

The home side hit Argyle on the break through Hogan, whose cross-field pass meant Anderson just had to cross to substitute Stansfield who was in yards of space in the middle. But the forward’s cross was behind the play.

Callum Wright’s header for Plymouth was nodded off the line by Juninho Bacuna as the visitors threatened a late winner wit Ruddy at full stretch.

But Stansfield latched onto fellow substitute Lukas Jutkiewicz’s lobbed pass to clinch victory for Blues.