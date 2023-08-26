Jake Young bags four goals as Swindon hammer Crawley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jake Young bags four goals as Swindon hammer Crawley

By Press Association
Jake Young was on target four times for Swindon (Leila Coker/PA)
Jake Young was on target four times for Swindon (Leila Coker/PA)

Jake Young scored four second-half goals as Swindon blew Crawley away with a 6-0 victory at the County Ground.

Dan Kemp and Tyrese Shade also struck as the Robins ran riot against a Crawley side managed by former Swindon boss Scott Lindsey.

Danilo Orsi gave Swindon a massive let-off within 10 minutes as he was given the ball free in the middle of the box, but shot over.

Swindon took the lead after 34 minutes as Young and Kemp exchanged passes on the right, with the latter being slipped in behind to coolly finish across Corey Addai.

Young made it two, two minutes into the second half, when he raced beyond the Crawley defence and tucked the ball away at the near post.

Swindon were flying as after 51 minutes Kemp won the ball high and fed Young to slam home a third goal and he had his hat-trick on the hour mark as he tapped home at the back post.

Young added his fourth after 71 minutes as Tariq Uwakwe crossed to the back post and he leapt up to head home, before Shade converted in stoppage time.