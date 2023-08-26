Jake Young bags four goals as Swindon hammer Crawley

Jake Young scored four second-half goals as Swindon blew Crawley away with a 6-0 victory at the County Ground.

Dan Kemp and Tyrese Shade also struck as the Robins ran riot against a Crawley side managed by former Swindon boss Scott Lindsey.

Danilo Orsi gave Swindon a massive let-off within 10 minutes as he was given the ball free in the middle of the box, but shot over.

Swindon took the lead after 34 minutes as Young and Kemp exchanged passes on the right, with the latter being slipped in behind to coolly finish across Corey Addai.

Young made it two, two minutes into the second half, when he raced beyond the Crawley defence and tucked the ball away at the near post.

Swindon were flying as after 51 minutes Kemp won the ball high and fed Young to slam home a third goal and he had his hat-trick on the hour mark as he tapped home at the back post.

Young added his fourth after 71 minutes as Tariq Uwakwe crossed to the back post and he leapt up to head home, before Shade converted in stoppage time.