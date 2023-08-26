Tyler Goodrham’s brace earns Oxford a fourth straight win

Tyler Goodrham struck early and late to earn Oxford a 2-1 victory over Charlton and their fourth straight win.

The youngster, who only turned 20 this month, had also scored in the U’s last outing, a 3-1 triumph at Barnsley.

In the 10th minute he raced through the middle and hammered an unstoppable 20-yard drive past goalkeeper Harry Isted to fire the home side in front.

The Addicks rallied well, however, to boss large spells of the second half.

Alfie May equalised in the 63rd minute, lashing home his second goal of the season with a fierce low shot following good work from substitute Chem Campbell and hesitation in the home defence.

Substitute Stan Mills set up Oxford’s winner five minutes from time, squeezing Ruben Rodrigues’ right-wing cross through to Goodrham who knocked the ball past Isted with panache.

In a lively start to the game, Charlton went close through Nathan Asiimwe, who saw his powerful drive beaten out, and May, who forced goalkeeper James Beadle into a smothering save.

There was a threat every time Oxford went forward in the early stages, with Billy Bodin and Mark Harris firing over either side of Goodrham’s goal.

In a game riddled with free kicks, the Addicks had six players yellow-carded as well as a member of Dean Holden’s backroom staff.