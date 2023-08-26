Joe Low makes victorious return to Bristol as Wycombe beat lacklustre Pirates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Low makes victorious return to Bristol as Wycombe beat lacklustre Pirates

By Press Association
Wales’ Joe Low struck early on for Wycombe (Adam Davy/PA)
Wales’ Joe Low struck early on for Wycombe (Adam Davy/PA)

Former Bristol City defender Joe Low played the role of local villain to perfection to put Wycombe on course for a 2-1 victory over lacklustre Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium.

The 21-year-old centre-back put the Chairboys ahead after 19 minutes when he rose unchallenged to powerfully nod in Luke Leahy’s free-kick, only to be booked for goading the home fans who greeted his celebrations with disdain.

Low, whose father Josh started his career at Rovers, then excelled on the defensive front to frustrate Joey Barton’s side who lacked direction but almost equalised after 43 minutes when striker Jevani Brown struck a post from close range.

In contrast, Wanderers attacked with purpose and Leahy twice went close to doubling the lead from long range against his old club but Rovers keeper Matt Cox pulled off excellent saves to deny the midfield playmaker.

Wanderers suffered a setback when Dale Taylor was carried off on a stretcher following a heavy challenge.

But Matt Bloomfield’s visitors stood firm and went further ahead thanks to substitute Garath McCleary’s clever finish after 74 minutes.

Chelsea loanee Harvey Vale, 19, gave Rovers hope with a deft strike in the 84th minute shortly after appearing as a substitute.

But Low led the Wycombe resistance and his desperate stoppage-time block to divert Tristan Crama’s shot wide ensured a victorious return to Bristol.