Shaun Whalley on target as Accrington beat Salford

Shaun Whalley inspired Accrington to a 2-1 victory over Salford at the Peninsula Stadium.

First-half goals from Whalley and Josh Andrews put Stanley in command before Ryan Watson’s late penalty halved the deficit.

Whalley had the first two meaningful efforts of the game. The first was blocked by Theo Vassell and the second was saved by Alex Cairns.

The warning signs were there, and Whalley made them pay in the 24th minute when he found the bottom corner.

The hosts struggled to get into any kind of rhythm and goalkeeper Cairns had to be on hand to deny Whalley and Kelvin Mellor.

Salford’s sloppy build-up play from the back was punished just before half-time when Andrews intercepted Liam Shephard’s back-pass to double Stanley’s lead.

Callum Hendry then rattled the bar at the other end.

Stanley’s Brad Hills and Josh Woods missed headed chances to kill the game.

Whalley then fouled Matt Smith and Salford were awarded a penalty that Watson tucked away after 88 minutes but it was too little too late.