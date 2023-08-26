Reece Cole’s late strike gives Exeter victory over Reading

Reece Cole’s stunning stoppage-time winner earned Exeter City a superb 2-1 win over Reading at St James Park.

Exeter dominated the first half, with Dion Rankine firing into the side netting early on and Tom Carroll shooting narrowly wide.

Zak Jules, Demetri Mitchell and Carroll all went close for sprightly Exeter, who almost led when Jack Aitchison struck the post after good work by debutant Ilmari Niskanen before Ryan Trevitt was denied by a superb save by David Button.

The goal Exeter deserved duly arrived from captain Will Aimson, who deftly headed Carroll’s cross into the net after 34 minutes.

Reading grabbed an equaliser against the run of play deep into first-half stoppage time when Harvey Knibbs took advantage of Pierce Sweeney’s unfortunate slip to level things up.

Reading were much improved after the break and almost when in front but Femi Azeri struck the post and then missed a great chance moments later by dragging his shot wide of the post.

Both sides pushed for the winner and it came in the 93rd minute as substitute Cole lashed the ball in from 20 yards from Sam Nombe’s knock-down.