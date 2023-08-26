Nothing to separate Boreham Wood and Oldham

Boreham Wood and Oldham played out a goalless draw in the National League.

Chances did come and go for both sides in the first half, as Lee Ndlovu struck the post for Boreham Wood in injury time.

Boreham continued to have their fair share of chances as Ndlovu went close again.

Jamal Fyfield blocked a late opportunity for Oldham’s James Norwood by sliding in front of him just before he could get a shot off.

Oldham’s Dan Gardner also had a free-kick late on, forcing Nathan Ashmore into making the save.