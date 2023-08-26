Harrogate end slump with home win over 10-man Morecambe

Harrogate ended a run of three successive defeats with a 2-0 home triumph over 10-man Morecambe.

Luke Armstrong and George Thomson got the goals as the North Yorkshire team registered their first home win of the season in Sky Bet League Two.

A sorry afternoon for the Shrimps was summed up by the misfortunes of centre-back Farrend Rawson, who conceded a first-half penalty, converted by Armstrong, before being yellow carded for his protests.

He was then sent off for a second bookable offence in the 66th minute after fouling James Daly, with Thomson going on to curl the subsequent free kick into Stuart Moore’s top-right corner.

Thomson had earlier seen his 19th-minute shot on the turn parried by Moore, with Rawson adjudged to have handled Sam Folarin’s follow-up effort.

The Shrimps defender vehemently argued that the ball had thudded into his ribs but Armstrong drilled the spot-kick into Moore’s bottom-left corner, with Rawson and fellow centre-back Jacob Bedeau cautioned for their continued remonstrations.

Thomson went on to spectacularly rub further salt in the wounds from 25 yards after Rawson’s dismissal.

The visitors did not manage their first – and only – shot on target until the 86th minute, with Adam Mayor’s firm drive from the edge of the box tipped over by Mark Oxley.