Kevin Holt brace helps unbeaten Dundee United brush aside Ayr

Kevin Holt scored twice as Dundee United continued their unbeaten start to the Scottish Championship season with a 3-0 win at Ayr.

Charlie Albinson kept the Terrors at bay in the first half, producing saves to prevent the returning Ross Docherty and Louis Moult from scoring in quick succession.

Albinson denied Moult again but could not stop Dundee United from going ahead in the 58th minute when Holt headed in Declan Glass’ corner.

Four minutes later and Moult made it 2-0, latching on to a loose ball and lifting over Albinson.

Home striker Jack Young had an effort saved by Jack Walton before Holt sealed the win at the death with a close-range finish.