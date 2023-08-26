Colchester turn the league upside down with victory at Gillingham

Colchester upset the form book by beating Sky Bet League Two leaders Gillingham 3-0 at Priestfield.

Without a point prior to kick-off, the basement side scored three times in 18 minutes after the break to emphatically end the Gills’ run of four league victories without conceding a goal.

Midfielder Tim Dieng squandered a brilliant opening for the hosts after seven minutes when he headed straight at goalkeeper Owen Goodman.

Gills keeper Jake Turner reacted quickly to keep out Samson Tovide’s driven effort midway through the first half.

The visitors broke the deadlock after 64 minutes when substitute Fiacre Kelleher fired home from close range, after the Gillingham defence had failed to clear Noah Chilvers’ corner.

Goodman saved brilliantly to prevent former Colchester striker Macauley Bonne drawing the hosts level with a powerful header.

Tovide doubled Colchester’s advantage 13 minutes from time with a brilliant solo goal.

Bradley Ihionvien then sealed the win as he broke the offside trap before chipping the ball over the helpless Turner.

Gillingham’s miserable afternoon saw substitute Ethan Coleman dismissed for a challenge on Arthur Read three minutes from time.