Dagenham and Redbridge up and running with win over Barnet

Dagenham and Redbridge saw off Barnet 1-0 to earn their first win of the season.

Both teams had a few chances throughout, but it was Dagenham who looked like opening the scoring, Sam Ling going close from a 62nd-minute corner.

Zak Brunt hit back for Barnet, having a go from the edge of the box in the 73rd minute but curling his effort wide.

However the scoring was finally in the 87th minute when Nik Tavares got a shot away that went in off Barnet defender Nicke Kabamba.