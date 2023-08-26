MK Dons move top of League Two after sending Doncaster bottom with victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MK Dons move top of League Two after sending Doncaster bottom with victory

By Press Association
Daniel Harvie (centre) was on target for MK Dons (Jacob King/PA)
MK Dons moved top of the table after holding on to claim a 2-1 victory over Doncaster to make it four wins out of five in League Two.

Daniel Harvie gave MK Dons the lead, before fellow defender Warren O’Hora doubled their tally later in the first half.

Substitute Lee Molyneux pulled a goal back for the visitors, but Rovers were unable to find an equaliser and moved to the bottom of the table as a result.

Doncaster arrived in Milton Keynes seeking a first League Two win this season, but the hosts struck first, as a deflected Jonathan Leko cross fell kindly for Harvie to place the ball beyond Ian Lawlor.

Just after the half-hour mark, O’Hora headed in a Dawson Devoy corner to give the Dons a second goal.

Half-time substitute Molyneux thumped a drive into the back of the net – just after coming on – to halve the deficit for the visitors.

Tommy Rowe would later have a goal disallowed for offside, before the away side could not take advantage of later chances and corners as the Dons held out to win the game.