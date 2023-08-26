How England’s players rated during Twickenham defeat to Fiji

Freddie Steward: Looked tired as the only player to start all four warm-up Tests but was replaced by Marcus Smith, who provided more threat. 4/10

Max Malins: Almost over in the first-half only to be denied by a double tackle. The game passed him by even as England fought back. 4

Ollie Lawrence: One of his quieter games in a red rose jersey, getting involved early on but then fading into the background. 4

Manu Tuilagi: Carried hard and was England’s most effective player in attack – one of the few bright sparks on a gloomy afternoon. 6

Jonny May: Showed class is permanent when he touched down early on but was at fault defensively for Waisea Nayacalevu’s try. 5

George Ford: Directed England superbly during their impressive start, fizzing passes and sending players through gaps, but then the collapse happened. 5

Alex Mitchell: Added energy and tempo right from the start and on current form is England’s most effective scrum-half who should start against Argentina. 6

Ellis Genge: A thumping tackle aside, this was not vintage Genge, who has struggled to find his usual barnstorming form during these warm-up games. 5

Theo Dan: Full debut will be one to forget for the dynamic young Saracens hooker who has a bright future. This World Cup has come too soon, however. 4

Dan Cole: Kyle Sinkler’s injury may mean a bigger role for Cole but the veteran tighthead did little against Fiji to suggest he is ready to step-up. 4

Maro Itoje: Appeared to be back to his best as England bristled with intent early on, but the home pack were ultimately outmuscled. 4

Ollie Chessum: Needs minutes in his legs after coming back from an ankle injury but has timed his return with a dismal period in England’s rugby history. 4

Courtney Lawes: A magnificent servant to the red rose but his 100th cap will be remembered for all the wrong reasons. 5

Jack Willis: Influential at the breakdown early on but otherwise his first appearance of the campaign was not one to remember. 5

Ben Earl: A lapse in concentration at the breakdown allowed Vinaya Habosi to plunder an opportunist try that swept Fiji further ahead. 5

Replacements – Danny Care will rue the dropped restart that led to Fiji’s decisive try. Joe Marchant added a cutting edge and Marcus Smith is demanding more time at full-back. 5