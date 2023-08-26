How England’s players rated during Twickenham defeat to Fiji

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

How England’s players rated during Twickenham defeat to Fiji

By Press Association
How England’s players rated during Twickenham defeat to Fiji

Freddie Steward: Looked tired as the only player to start all four warm-up Tests but was replaced by Marcus Smith, who provided more threat. 4/10

Max Malins: Almost over in the first-half only to be denied by a double tackle. The game passed him by even as England fought back. 4

Ollie Lawrence: One of his quieter games in a red rose jersey, getting involved early on but then fading into the background. 4

Manu Tuilagi: Carried hard and was England’s most effective player in attack – one of the few bright sparks on a gloomy afternoon. 6

Jonny May: Showed class is permanent when he touched down early on but was at fault defensively for Waisea Nayacalevu’s try. 5

George Ford: Directed England superbly during their impressive start, fizzing passes and sending players through gaps, but then the collapse happened. 5

Alex Mitchell: Added energy and tempo right from the start and on current form is England’s most effective scrum-half who should start against Argentina. 6

Ellis Genge: A thumping tackle aside, this was not vintage Genge, who has struggled to find his usual barnstorming form during these warm-up games. 5

Theo Dan: Full debut will be one to forget for the dynamic young Saracens hooker who has a bright future. This World Cup has come too soon, however. 4

Dan Cole: Kyle Sinkler’s injury may mean a bigger role for Cole but the veteran tighthead did little against Fiji to suggest he is ready to step-up. 4

Maro Itoje: Appeared to be back to his best as England bristled with intent early on, but the home pack were ultimately outmuscled. 4

Ollie Chessum: Needs minutes in his legs after coming back from an ankle injury but has timed his return with a dismal period in England’s rugby history. 4

Courtney Lawes: A magnificent servant to the red rose but his 100th cap will be remembered for all the wrong reasons. 5

Jack Willis: Influential at the breakdown early on but otherwise his first appearance of the campaign was not one to remember. 5

Ben Earl: A lapse in concentration at the breakdown allowed Vinaya Habosi to plunder an opportunist try that swept Fiji further ahead. 5

Replacements – Danny Care will rue the dropped restart that led to Fiji’s decisive try. Joe Marchant added a cutting edge and Marcus Smith is demanding more time at full-back. 5