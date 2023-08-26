Scott Lindsey says sorry after Crawley lose 6-0 at Swindon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Lindsey says sorry after Crawley lose 6-0 at Swindon

By Press Association
Scott Lindsey lost 6-0 against his former side (Steven Paston/PA)
Scott Lindsey lost 6-0 against his former side (Steven Paston/PA)

Crawley manager Scott Lindsey apologised to the fans after they were thumped 6-0 at Swindon.

Jake Young scored four second-half goals as the Robins blew the Red Devils away, with Dan Kemp and Tyrese Shade also on target.

Former Swindon boss Lindsey said: “I can only apologise to the fans. The goals were embarrassing. Marking in the box is something that I worked on tirelessly.

“But for one of the goals there were four men around Young yet he gets in between them all and nods it in. It’s the easiest goal he will ever score.

“Players out there didn’t do their job properly. And that’s why you come to a place like this against a really good side in Swindon and you get punished.

“We won’t be forgetting it. We’ll be using it to learn from. You know, we have to watch it back. We have to break it down. Look at it and understand it.

“And how do I approach this week? It’s called hard work, which the players didn’t do today.”

Danilo Orsi gave Swindon a massive let-off within 10 minutes as he was given the ball free in the middle of the box, but shot over.

Swindon took the lead after 34 minutes as Young and Kemp exchanged passes on the right, with the latter being slipped in behind to coolly finish across Corey Addai.

Young made it two, two minutes into the second half, when he raced beyond the Crawley defence and tucked the ball away at the near post.

Swindon were flying as after 51 minutes Kemp won the ball high and fed Young to slam home a third goal and he had his hat-trick on the hour mark as he tapped home at the back post.

Young added his fourth after 71 minutes as Tariq Uwakwe crossed to the back post and he leapt up to head home, before Shade converted in stoppage time.

Home boss Michael Flynn refused to get carried away after his team’s magnificent second-half performance.

Flynn said: “I thought we were fantastic, we could have scored more and we started sloppy and they should have gone a goal up, if I am brutally honest.

“Our passing went amiss, and we were getting caught on the counter as we were leaving too many gaps.

“It is important (not to get too high or too low) and you learn that through experience, I was like that as a player.

“It is an emotional game, but sometimes you have to put that to the side and be professional.

“After last week’s shenanigans (drawing 5-5 against Wrexham) I will never take being three or four-nil up for granted.

“I have got faith in my players and I knew that today would not be a repeat of what happened last week.”