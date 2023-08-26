Impressive win on the road for Woking

Woking hit back from a goal down to claim a 3-1 win at Gateshead in the Vanarama National League.

Marcus Dinanga shrugged off a challenge to get on the end of Stephen Wearne’s through ball before beating Will Jaaskelainen at his near post to put Gateshead in front after 21 minutes.

Jaaskelainen kept the deficit to one goal after tipping Dinanga’s header over the bar and Woking dragged themselves level four minutes after half-time when Jim Kellermann cut inside and fired home.

The visitors went ahead for the first time just after the hour mark as Padraig Amond rose highest to head Ricky Korboa’s cross beyond Gateshead goalkeeper Archie Mair.

Zak Bradshaw then made sure of all three points for Woking with a minute remaining after rounding Mair and tapping into an empty net.