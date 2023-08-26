Notts County have grown up in recent weeks – boss Luke Williams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Notts County have grown up in recent weeks – boss Luke Williams

By Press Association
Luke Williams’ Notts County edged victory over Tranmere (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Luke Williams’ Notts County edged victory over Tranmere (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Notts County boss Luke Williams believes his side have grown up in recent weeks as they continue to impress in League Two.

The Magpies earned their third victory of the season thanks to goals from David McGoldrick and Connell Rawlinson before Josh Hawkes pulled one back late on.

And Williams explained that if they can keep up the momentum they have gained over the coming weeks, that his side will enjoy a good season back in the EFL.

He said: “The group have grown up a lot, I really do mean that.

“I think I have probably never witnessed as a group to that level and they are taking their work more seriously than ever before.

“If we can maintain that level, then I think we can look forward to a decent season and play a lot of good football – but that is the challenge now.”

The hosts had to finish the game with 10 men however as Cedwyn Scott was forced off through injury with Notts having already made all five substitutions.

“He felt something in his knee and another guy that tried to play on, he must have been in agony,” Williams explained on the result of Scott’s injury.

“We have to wait for everything to settle down to some extent before we can try and examine what is going on inside of there.

“Hopefully it’s less serious than we anticipate, but it’s very upsetting for us and the team.”

Tranmere boss Ian Dawes felt the result could have gone either way, but agreed the overall outcome of the contest was a fair result.

The visitors had great chances in both halves, with Kieron Morris unable to test Aidan Stone in the first half before Tom Davies rattled the crossbar in the closing stages.

“It was a fair result, but you can’t moan about luck and things like that,” Dawes said.

“Their first goal, it has ricocheted lovely for McGoldrick, but that happens and we have to get on with it.

“We have to stay compact. We had good chances in the first half and we have to take them.

“We knew that we would not get as many today and we had to take our opportunities in the second half.

“I thought we started the second really well but again, we kept turning the ball over and they had a spell of around five minutes when they really put pressure on us and scored the second goal.

“It’s then about trying to change that and getting back in the game, we did but when we changed it, we left gaps open and – on another day – the result could have been different.”