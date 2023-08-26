Pete Wild reveals half-time team talk brought Barrow to life during Wrexham draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pete Wild reveals half-time team talk brought Barrow to life during Wrexham draw

By Press Association
Barrow boss Pete Wild admits Wrexham were the better team in the first half (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pete Wild admitted his half-time rocket inspired Barrow to earn a point in their 1-1 draw at home to Wrexham.

The Bluebirds had been outfought and outplayed in the first half, but Wrexham only led by Elliot Lee’s 12th-minute penalty at the break after Tyrell Warren brought down Ollie Palmer in the box.

Barrow turned it around in the second half and equalised through Emile Acquah’s fine curling effort, though they could not force a second goal for an unlikely victory.

And Wild was happy that his players’ true selves showed up after half-time.

“It is a cliche but that was definitely a game of two halves,” Wild said. “The number one thing at half-time was that we were frustrated by the penalty.

“Our lad (Warren) has got a touch on the ball, none of their players and I think it’s a poor one, and that gave them the impetus in the game. They had the momentum and, let’s be honest, they were far better in the first half.

“We were holding on at half-time and I had a right go at them, which I don’t do often, because I just felt they paid Wrexham too much respect, they were first to everything.

“I said ‘lads, they’re in our league, they’ve come up from the league below – get into them, start winning tackles and start getting amongst them’. When we did that in the second half, it looked like we were the only team going to win the game.

“The second half team is them – that’s them, that’s what they’re like every week. They weren’t like that in the first half, maybe because it’s Wrexham and because of what comes with Wrexham, but I was really frustrated at half-time.

“There was nothing tactical said at half-time, it was just telling them to get into them.

“We don’t pay people too much respect here, we get after teams, and we just needed to do that.”

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson admitted his team should have wrapped up the points by the break.

Though they have hit the most goals in the league so far this term, he was left to rue a host of missed opportunities when they had been in complete control.

“I thought it was a good overall performance in the first half, one that warranted us coming in two or three up,” said Parkinson. “We controlled it and created some great chances, but we needed to be a bit more ruthless in front of goal. They had a 15-minute period and a couple of decisions went against us.

“I think in any game a team will have a period where they’re on top. Sometimes a home team will come out with a response and they did and they got back in it. We wrestled back control, but we couldn’t quite find a winner.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t take some of those chances because there were some real gilt-edged opportunities.

“When it’s only 1-0 it gives them hope, and they’ve got some good players. It can be a difficult environment to come into. I’d loved to have got the three points but there were a lot of positives, we just need to be a bit more clinical.”