John Coleman rated Accrington’s performance at Salford highly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

John Coleman rated Accrington’s performance at Salford highly

By Press Association
John Coleman’s side beat Salford (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
John Coleman’s side beat Salford (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

John Coleman believes that his Accrington team turned in their best performance of the season in a 2-1 win over Salford at the Peninsula Stadium.

Shaun Whalley and Josh Andrews were on target in the first half before Ryan Watson added a consolation from the spot for the hosts late on.

It was a display that certainly filled the Stanley manager with pride, with his side taking 10 points from their opening five games.

Coleman said: “I think that’s the best we’ve played. We had a set plan that we were going to sit in second half but we didn’t. In the second half, we should have scored another couple but didn’t.

“A nervy couple of minutes when they got the penalty but the lads have seen it out.

“I can’t fault anybody, there were some big performances in there and we should have got that third.

“That game plan was a long time in the making and we come up with a game plan that we practiced in training.

“We were going to try and stifle them and force them into areas that favoured us and consequently it worked because we took the ball off them in dangerous areas.

“When we do that we’re really good because we counter really well and we did that today, made numerous chances, and thankfully a couple went in.”

Salford went into half-time 2-0 down and when their frustrations continued in the second half, it forced Neil Wood to reshuffle his pack.

Stevie Mallan and Matthew Lund both made way for Watson and Ossama Ashley in a double substitution in midfield.

Attackers Connor McLennan and Marcus Dackers then came on for Conor McAleny and Theo Vassell as Salford went more direct.

Ammies head coach Wood said: “Slow start, we were poor for 25 minutes. We gifted two goals away from our point of view which is disappointing because we spoke about that a lot during the week.

“I think if we’d have started the game like we finished it we’d have been OK.

“We played a lot of backward passes in the first half, bringing pressure on ourselves and we didn’t need to do that.

“Second half we were much better but we can’t keep doing that for the first 25 minutes.

“We had two strikers on the pitch and the press was there for us to play over and we created chances and caused problems with that. If it needed to be a bit more direct then it was causing problems.

“I thought we were too negative and didn’t see forward passes enough and weren’t brave enough to play forward in the opening 25 minutes.”