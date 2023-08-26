Nigel Clough cheered by Mansfield’s character after come-from-behind home win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nigel Clough cheered by Mansfield’s character after come-from-behind home win

By Press Association
Mansfield manager Nigel Clough says his team deserved their win (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Mansfield manager Nigel Clough says his team deserved their win (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough was delighted to see his side hit a higher gear in the second half as they twice came from behind to beat Stockport 3-2.

Stags remain unbeaten in Sky Bet League Two after a late Davis Keillor-Dunn double saw them to victory.

Clough said: “It feels like in six games we’ve had 20 games worth of thrills and spills and entertainment. We are certainly creating chances.

“I am not too happy with the two we conceded today at all. But we’ve got the result and that’s the main thing.

“First half we were a bit lethargic. We were nowhere what we have been in recent weeks. We were a shadow of ourselves.

“It took us going behind for us to get on the front foot after half-time and I thought for the majority of the second half it was us in the ascendency and we could have scored more. They got some brilliant blocks in and the keeper made some great saves.

“It was much more like us in the second half.

“We got a bit fortunate with the equaliser with the deflection. But one had to drop for us.

“We had to come from behind at Doncaster and we did it at Grimsby and now we’ve done it for a third game running. It shows a lot of character. It was a brave second half.

“Losing play-off finalists, Stockport are one of the best teams in the league. So to get three points off them today, even this early in the season, is very important.”

Will Collar threaded in the lively Louie Barry down the middle for the sixth minute opener, only to see George Maris turn home a Stephen Quinn cross to level nine minutes later.

Fraser Horsfall restored County’s advantage with a far post header from a 25th minute corner and Barry should have made it 3-1 just before half-time but he missed the empty net from 35 yards after Christy Pym had raced out to clear and gifted the ball to him.

The hosts dominated after the break and Stockport goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe made some big saves before Keillor-Dunn, who had already hit the bar, levelled via a big deflection on 70 minutes and nine minutes later curled the winner home from Quinn’s pass.

Stockport boss Dave Challinor said: “We expected them to come at us second half. We set up in a way that we accepted we might be a bit deep but thought we could hurt them on the counter-attack.

“We had opportunities to do that but didn’t take them.

“But you have to defend well and the goals were awful again. They were down to poor concentration. You can’t concede three goals and expect to win any games of football.

“We need to have more control when we have the ball – we gave it away too cheaply.”