Matt Taylor says match-winner Daniel Udoh ‘instrumental’ for Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury manager Matt Taylor highlighted Daniel Udoh as instrumental after his goal secured a 1-0 victory at Fleetwood.

The visitors fought hard to defeat nine-man Fleetwood, who fell to their fifth consecutive defeat in all competitions.

The Cod Army created more chances but they could not find the back of the net.

In contrast, Shrewsbury scored with their first shot providing the only goal of the game, after Udoh capitalised on a mistake from Scott Robertson.

“I think we did everything that to a man you would expect away from home,” Taylor said.

“I think it’s so vitally important that we focus on Daniel Udoh – for him to be able to score and celebrate in front of our fans having seen how hard he’s worked is pleasing.

“He’s got an infectious character and I’m really happy. The players showed courage and determination to apply themselves and win that game of football.

“He was composed, I think when you get into those positions as a striker and you see the opportunity you’ve got one versus one and to have the composure is great.

“He is and he will be instrumental for the football club as we move forward.”

Despite the victory, Taylor still wants to see more from his side.

“There are areas which I hope we’re better next week but they fought and got the result. That’s two away performances and three points are huge for us today,” Taylor continued.

“Now there’s another extremely difficult trip away at Carlisle. I want the players to understand that their hard work, desire and determination have got us the result today.”

Fleetwood goalkeeper Jay Lynch was shown a red card for bringing down Ryan Bowman before half-time, while Josh Earl was dismissed in stoppage time.

Scott Brown remained positive and insisted his side were the better team.

“You lose a sloppy goal and then straight afterwards and Lynch has just got to let him go past,” he said.

“We can’t afford to go down to 10 men and then nine men later in the game as well, which is something we never want to see,” he said.

“Our performance levels were very good but the problem is we couldn’t score a goal.

“Even when we went down to 10 men we were the better team. Throughout the whole game, we were the better team.

“But you can’t make mistakes and that isn’t just one person, because mentally that’s when it becomes a hard thing to get out of and it turns into a losing streak.

“We have to understand where we are in the table is nowhere near good enough.

“The way we play, the performance levels are good, but there is a blatant difference between the performance levels and the score.

“Every team would much rather the score was in your favour.”