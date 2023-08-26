Russell Martin proud of Southampton win after week of transfer speculation

Southampton manager Russell Martin was proud of his players for beating QPR 2-1 after another week of dealing with transfer disruption.

Adam Armstrong bagged his fourth goal of the season after Samuel Edozie and Jack Colback had cancelled each other’s strikes out in the first half.

Saints were without Che Adams – who is wanted by Everton – and Bayer Leverkusen-bound Nathan Tella after weeks of uncertainty around the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia.

“There has been so much change and disruption, so I am pleased with the mentality of the group,” Martin said.

“Che wasn’t in a place to give it everything he’s got. He and Nathan both played last week despite the noise but it has been a long week for both of them.

“The first half was no where near good enough but the subs were important and we persevered.

“I’m pleased we won, but I’m not happy with the amount of moments QPR had and how we reacted to scoring again.

“Armo comes up with a really good finish but I am frustrated with many aspects of the performance.”

Saints opened the scoring in the 30th minute when Ryan Manning squirted a perfect through ball for Edozie to cut onto his right foot and smash through Asmir, giving the former Manchester City youngster his first professional goal.

Less than three minutes later QPR were back level when Colback’s 20-yard hit and hope went in off the post.

Rangers hit the bar after the break but Armstrong picked up a pass from Manning to thump into the bottom corner with Saints’ only shot of the second half.

Armstrong had only scored four goals for Saints since arriving from Blackburn in 2021 before doubling his tally in four matches this season.

Martin said: “Armstrong has been amazing. He is a talented football but he listens to the detail and trusts in us here.

“I think he is enjoying himself and feels how much we value him, which is important for every player.

“There is also his work-rate. Like at the end of the game he makes two huge tackles at the end of the game, it is incredible.

“He is a top person and a top player and will score a lot for us this season.

“Adam has been judged for two years on something that didn’t really suit him.

“Now he has something that really suits him and is thriving.”

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth was left to rue his side’s missed opportunities.

He said: “A £15million striker was the difference today. Armstrong has scored a lot of goals already this season and he got a chance and took it.

“But we really limited Southampton to hardly any chances and we were the aggressors with shots on target. We didn’t throw it away, we just didn’t convert our chances.

“These are things I can work on though, I can’t work on heart and desire but that is here now. The boys are emptying the tank.

“All teams are going to get dominated at Southampton this season, they are a Premier League outfit without a shadow of a doubt, but I can’t deny we didn’t deserve something from the game.

“I don’t think many teams will come here and out-shoot them here this season. Somehow we have come away with nothing.”