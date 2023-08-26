Paul Hurst says Grimsby have to ‘start scoring tap-ins’ after Abo Eisa stunner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Paul Hurst says Grimsby have to ‘start scoring tap-ins’ after Abo Eisa stunner

By Press Association
Paul Hurst’s side drew at Walsall (Nigel French/PA)
Paul Hurst’s side drew at Walsall (Nigel French/PA)

Grimsby boss Paul Hurst says the Mariners cannot keep relying on rockets from Abo Eisa after they drew 1-1 at Walsall.

Eisa unleashed a 25-yard thunderbolt to give Grimsby the lead against the run of play at the Bescot Stadium.

That was the striker’s third long-range goal in as many games and he also nearly added another soon after but was denied by the crossbar.

And after Walsall rescued a late, but deserved, point through Ryan Stirk’s close-range finish, Hurst warned his side they need to start scoring ugly goals as well as beautiful ones.

“It was another one to add to the ‘goal of the season’ contenders – he will have his own section at this rate,” Hurst admitted.

“We know what he’s capable of and he nearly had another one. He’s in a good place but we can’t rely on wonder strikes – we’ve got to start scoring tap-ins.

“With the best will in the world, he’s not going to keep doing that every single game.

“It took another fantastic strike to put us in front, and then there’s an element of fortune with their goal but if you don’t score more than one when you’re on top, that’s what can happen.

“A point away is always not to be sniffed at but having got in front and felt like we started to dominate the game, I’m disappointed.

“If we played at that tempo from the off we might have seen a different result.”

Walsall dominated the first half but Mariners goalkeeper Jake Eastwood twice denied both Ross Tierney and Tom Knowles.

However, Saddlers boss Mat Sadler was unhappy Eastwood did not concede a penalty when he crashed into Tierney as they challenged for a high ball early on.

“Is it a fair point? Yes,” said Sadler, whose side ended with 10 men after Chris Hussey received a second yellow card in stoppage time for a poor challenge on Toby Mullarkey.

“But I think we should be without question taking a spot-kick from 12 yards in the first 15 minutes and then it’s a completely different game.

“It is 100 per cent a penalty – Ross gets punched in the face and he’s got a black eye from it. These moments change games and it’s a stonewall spot-kick.

“In the way their thunderbolt strike changes the game in their favour, that might have changed the game for us.

“Their goal really knocked the stuffing out of us but my lads gave absolutely everything to make sure they didn’t concede again because we were under the cosh for a while.

“I was proud they dug in, stuck together, and we came out of it with what I believe we deserved.”