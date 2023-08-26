Doncaster boss Grant McCann rues costly mistakes in MK Dons defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Doncaster boss Grant McCann rues costly mistakes in MK Dons defeat

By Press Association
Grant McCann’s Doncaster lost at MK Dons (Martin Rickett/PA)
Grant McCann’s Doncaster lost at MK Dons (Martin Rickett/PA)

Doncaster boss Grant McCann rued costly mistakes in what he believed was still an encouraging performance in a 2-1 League Two defeat to MK Dons.

Daniel Harvie and Warren O’Hara put Dons 2-0 up in the opening half at Stadium MK, both profiting from mistakes from the visitors on their way to finding the back of the net.

Luke Molyneux pulled one back for Rovers 10 minutes into the second half but they were unable to find an equaliser, despite applying pressure late on.

And McCann believed his side – who moved to the bottom of the table as a result – should have won the contest.

“I thought we were the better team today – simple as that,” said McCann. “They took the two mistakes we gifted them and scored. We didn’t capitalise on the opportunities we had.

“Last week, we showed nothing to get back into the game against Notts County, today we had a real identity about us and hopefully that’s us turning the corner and that we can start moving in the right direction.

“I don’t like losing games, of course I don’t, but when I see a team that shows a good performance, then I’m happy.

“We’re not going to win every single game and we need to start winning in the league, of course, but in terms of the performance, it was good. The result was obviously not so good.”

Victory continues a strong start to the season for Dons, who are looking to return to League One at the first time of asking following their relegation last season.

Graham Alexander’s side have won four of their five matches to begin the season and he is eager to build some real momentum in their promotion quest.

After Saturday’s win put them top, he said: “League position is irrelevant at the minute but 12 points from 15 is a good take.

“Positions will be important right at the end of the season but it’s important we keep on adding to our tally and keep giving our supporters something to get behind us with.

“There was great support all the way through the game both when we were on top and under the cosh a bit. That support was fantastic and we’ve rewarded them again with another win at home.

“I thought we started the second half OK but we let them back into it. It was a great finish from the guy but we’ll have a look how he got there.

“We had to keep patching up the team to get over the line. I’m delighted for the players again – they’re maxing out their efforts for each other and it’s a great three points.”