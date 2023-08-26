Derek Adams frustrated by decisions as Morecambe slip to defeat at Harrogate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derek Adams frustrated by decisions as Morecambe slip to defeat at Harrogate

By Press Association
There was frustration for Morecambe and manager Derek Adams (PA)
There was frustration for Morecambe and manager Derek Adams (PA)

Morecambe boss Derek Adams questioned referee Ross Joyce’s performance after his 10-man team went down 2-0 at Harrogate in Sky Bet League Two.

Farrend Rawson was sent off having been shown yellow cards for conceding a penalty and a free-kick that were both ruthlessly punished by home pair Luke Armstrong and George Thomson.

However, Adams claimed replays showed the ball struck Rawson in the chest and not the arm for Armstrong’s 20th-minute spot-kick opener.

The former Mansfield defender was then dismissed midway through the second period despite arguing that he was fouled during the challenge with home attacker James Daly that led to Thomson’s stunning second goal.

Adams picked his words carefully at the final whistle but also argued that the officials missed another potential red card incident in the first half when Morecambe midfielder JJ McKiernan had to be substituted due to a head injury.

“In the first half, we had to take off JJ after he got an elbow to his head, which was hugely disappointing,” Adams said.

“He’s got a huge lump on his head but it was an incident that was missed by the referee and his assistants and probably could have been a red card.

“By then, the referee had given a penalty to Harrogate and, from the video footage we have seen, it looks like it came off Rawson’s chest.

“He didn’t have the greatest view and was maybe blinded, but he made the decision and they scored.

“Both of the centre-backs then got yellow cards and we made a decision to substitute one of them because of that in the second half, but it was probably the wrong decision as Rawson then got another yellow, even though he thought he was fouled first.

“Some major decisions didn’t go for us and, even though we kept pushing with 10 men, we still didn’t do enough over the 90 minutes to win the game.”

Home boss Simon Weaver was encouraged by the manner in which his side responded to a run of three successive defeats.

He said: “We showed great urgency in our performance and earned the right to play by winning the first and second balls. It was maybe a pressing of the reset button, because we came into the ring swinging.

“After three defeats, it’s perhaps easier to try and protect a lead when you go 1-0 up, so it was pleasing that we remained on the front foot and saw the game out.

“There were no passengers – we were in people’s faces and had winners out there on the park.

“It was a clear identity of what we want to be. You have to react to disappointments by not being passive and we certainly weren’t passive in this game.”