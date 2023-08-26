David Horseman hails Forest Green’s attacking options despite AFC Wimbledon draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Horseman hails Forest Green’s attacking options despite AFC Wimbledon draw

By Press Association
David Horseman believes his attacking options will begin to find their scoring boots (Nick Potts/PA)
David Horseman believes his attacking options will begin to find their scoring boots (Nick Potts/PA)

Forest Green boss David Horseman hailed his wealth of attacking options after Troy Deeney’s first Rovers goal earned them a 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon.

The former Watford star lobbed Dons goalkeeper Alex Bass with 15 minutes to go, cancelling out James Ball’s first-half strike.

Deeney’s arrival added to the goal threat for a side already boasting fellow summer addition Matty Taylor as well as Matty Stevens, who scored 23 goals when Rovers were promoted from Sky Bet League Two in the 2021-22 campaign.

Deeney may face competition from team-mate Ty Omotoye, who was in close attendance, to claim his goal, while Stevens spurned several opportunities at Plough Lane.

But Horseman feels it will not be long until his illustrious strikers are regularly finding the net for a side who have scored just three times in their opening five matches.

“Troy lifts it and he says he bundled it in, I will have to check the video, but him and Ty will have a conversation about that one,” Horseman said.

“That is the most minutes that Matty Taylor has played so far, since I have come here anyway, and he will only be stronger for it.

“Matty Stevens is a threat. When it is in and around the box, three chances fall to him today, three that he should always score and he will score going forward. But the fact is, he is in there and we looked a threat.”

Stevens was one of several players to go close prior to Ball’s opener, seeing a close-range header saved by Bass after Charlie McCann had earlier hit a post.

Ball met former Rovers midfielder Armani Little’s corner to give his side the lead 10 minutes before the break and his side could have won it late on, only for Luke Daniels to deny Josh Neufville and Ali Al-Hamadi late on.

AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson said: “We have definitely had enough chances to see the game off and by the end of it we were the team pressing, so we are disappointed not to win.

“We had to make two enforced changes, we lost our captain [Jake Reeves] midway through the first-half and Armani Little had to go off at half-time, so we had to shift it around.

“They got their equaliser and they got into the ascendancy, but I was delighted with how we responded to that.

“They are a good side, they have got good players. Matty Taylor and Matty Stevens are a good front two for a level higher than this.

“All the boys felt like we should have won the game and we had enough chances to do it, so there is that disappointment.”