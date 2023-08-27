Hibernian looking for another manager after sacking Lee Johnson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hibernian looking for another manager after sacking Lee Johnson

By Press Association
Lee Johnson has lost his job (Steve Welsh/PA)
Lee Johnson has lost his job (Steve Welsh/PA)

Hibernian are looking for what will be their sixth manager in less than five years after sacking Lee Johnson.

Hibs confirmed Johnson had departed less than 24 hours after a 3-2 home defeat by Livingston meant they had lost their opening three cinch Premiership matches.

Chief executive Ben Kensell said on the Hibernian website: “The club has taken the tough decision to relieve Lee Johnson of his duties following a disappointing start to the domestic campaign.

“We wish Lee and his coaching staff all the best for the future and thank them for their efforts.”

Hibs confirmed that coaches Jamie McAllister and Adam Owen had also left with immediate effect.

The change comes ahead of Thursday’s Europa Conference League play-off second leg against Aston Villa with Hibs 5-0 down from the first leg.

Former skipper David Gray will assume caretaker charge for the “immediate future”, for the third time since December 2021, and will be supported by Stuart Garden.

Johnson twice survived four-game losing streaks and poor cup form in his first season at Easter Road before finally leading Hibs to fifth place and a spot in the Conference League qualifiers.

Hibs have had highs and lows in Europe this season with travelling fans venting their fury in Andorra following a first-leg defeat by Inter d’Escaldes before the Leith side won 6-1 at home.

Victory over Luzern in the third qualifying round was followed by a Viaplay Cup triumph against Raith Rovers, but then came defeats against Villa and Livi.

Lee Johnson and Jordan Obita
Johnson enjoys a happier moment with Jordan Obita after home victory over Luzern

After earlier league losses against St Mirren and Motherwell, Hibs were left alone on zero points at the foot of the table.

Johnson acknowledged that he was under pressure immediately after Saturday’s Easter Road defeat against a Livingston side who had not scored in their previous nine Premiership away games.

The former Bristol City and Sunderland manager said: “I genuinely do apologise because I didn’t want to start like this.

“I was full of beans – I still am – going into the season and this has caught us out a little bit.

Lee Johnson and Unai Emery
Johnson shakes hands with Aston Villa manager Unai Emery (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I hope they (the board) stick with me, I really do, because I want to be here. I’d never throw the towel in.

“And I understand there will be fans calling for my head. But I genuinely believe that we’ll do it. I think we’ve got a good squad, I think we’ve had a few issues – and we’ve got to tidy up our defensive stuff.

“It’s unacceptable, I understand that. I’m okay to take responsibility for that knowing I still have belief in the squad.

“I’m disappointed because I love it here and I believe in us. But at the same time I’ve experienced this before in my career.”

Hibs were behind for the vast majority of the game with Jordan Obita scoring an early own goal before Martin Boyle levelled. Bruce Anderson headed Livi back in front and Mo Sangare’s wonder striker made it 3-1 before Josh Campbell pulled on back late on.

Johnson said: “We will turn it. The season and the league settles down when it becomes week to week.

“I hope that when we do turn it around, and we will, that those fans accept that and come back onside.

“That’s all I ask, humbly, and I accept the criticism and responsibility but I want to do very well for this football club and we’re pushing it in all directions.”

Johnson lasted slightly longer than his immediate three predecessors – Paul Heckingbottom, Jack Ross and Shaun Maloney – with Hibs looking for stability they last had when Neil Lennon spent two-and-a-half years in the hotseat.