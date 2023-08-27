5 things we learned from the weekend’s Scottish Premiership action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 things we learned from the weekend’s Scottish Premiership action

By Press Association
Kemar Roofe enjoyed a goalscoring return (Robert Perry/PA)
Both St Mirren and Motherwell gatecrashed the top three places in the cinch Premiership after the third weekend of the season.

The Buddies should be topping the table but were denied a hat-trick of league wins by Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski’s penalty equaliser 10 minutes into stoppage-time amid VAR controversy.

Here are five things we learned from the latest fixtures.

All’s not well at Celtic

Celtic v St. Johnstone
Celtic fans vented fury after the goalless draw (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic went two domestic games without scoring for the first time since May 2018 after a flat display in a goalless draw with St Johnstone. Manager Brendan Rodgers incurred the wrath of a section of fans afterwards and attacker Sead Haksabanovic later appeared to imply he was keen to move on amid a lack of starts. Daizen Maeda this weekend admitted previous manager Ange Postecoglou’s tactics were instilled in his game and he needed to improve as he adapted to Rodgers’ style. It appears others are finding the adjustment difficult too.

Rangers attackers come in from the cold

Michael Beale spoke on Friday about striker Kemar Roofe and attacker Tom Lawrence being key to his plans this season despite nine new signings. Roofe, beset by injury problems during his time in Govan, was handed his first start in 16 months against Ross County in Dingwall on Saturday and scored the opener with his first goal since February. Lawrence, out for a year with a knee injury, made a cameo appearance in the 2-0 win. The introduction of pace in the shape of Abdallah Sima and Rabbi Matondo after the break added another layer of potential for Beale, who seems to be getting his group together following their shock opening day defeat at Kilmarnock.

Motherwell don’t need strikers

The Steelmen lost a third striker to injury in the build-up to their game against Kilmarnock when Conor Wilkinson joined Jon Obika and Mika Biereth on the sidelines. Stuart Kettlewell handed winger Joe Efford his first start in almost 11 months up front with Theo Bair. His side defied the odds after falling behind early on as goals from centre-back Dan Casey and midfielder Harry Paton ended Killie’s impressive unbeaten run.

Lee Johnson runs out of favour

The former Hearts midfielder has never really convinced the Hibernian fans and he knew he was in trouble after a third consecutive Premiership defeat, a 3-2 loss against a Livingston side who had not scored in their previous nine away games in the league. Johnson was sacked to leave David Gray facing a tough caretaker assignment against an Aston Villa side who are five goals up from the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off.

European exertions are posing issues

Hibs have struggled to cope with juggling European and domestic games and Aberdeen and Hearts also failed to follow their play-off first legs with positive afternoons, although the Dons somehow clawed a point from their game against a dominant St Mirren. Hearts suffered their first league defeat against Dundee. Hibs and Aberdeen are in the bottom four while Hearts are level on points with Dundee, Kilmarnock and Livingston.