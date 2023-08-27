Tom Curran and Jimmy Neesham lead Oval Invincibles to Hundred victory

Tom Curran and Jimmy Neesham’s unbroken stand of 127 helped the Oval Invincibles fight back from a poor start to claim their first men’s Hundred title with a 14-run victory over the Manchester Originals.

The Invincibles were in trouble after being reduced to 34 for five with England stars Jason Roy and Sam Curran out for ducks.

However, Neesham and Tom Curran rallied as they combined to add 127 off 65 balls and set a challenging total of 161 for five.

The Originals made an indifferent start as Phil Salt was caught by Sam Curran off brother Tom and Manchester scored just 14 runs as a further three wickets fell, with Jos Buttler, Wayne Madsen and Laurie Evans all dismissed.

Max Holden tried to keep their hopes alive with a spirited 37 before falling to Sam Curran as the Invincibles ensured Manchester fell to a second successive final defeat.

The Invincibles got off to the worst possible start when Jason Roy fell without scoring from the third ball of the match as he edged Richard Gleeson into the hands of Buttler.

Glesson then removed Paul Stirling as he slapped straight to Paul Walter at mid-on off the toe of the bat for five.

Tom Curran was the star of the show at Lord’s (Adam Davy/PA)

Sam Curran fell for a golden duck as he nicked Mark Little to Buttler and when Sam Billings gave Buttler his third catch of the innings and Will Jacks picked out Walter in the field, the Invincibles were in complete disarray at 34 for five off just 36 balls of their innings.

But Neesham and Tom Curran joined forces to at least ensure Oval Invincibles had a total to defend with the highest partnership in the history of the competition.

Tom Curran struck five sixes and four other boundaries in his unbeaten 67 off 34 balls, with New Zealander Neesham hitting one maximum and seven fours in compiling 57 not out off 33 balls.

Phil Salt got the Originals off to flying start with 25 off 16 balls before he was caught by Sam Curran off Tom Curran and Buttler departed shortly afterwards, bowled by Danny Briggs for 11.

Madsen, Evans ad Walter followed in quick succession and the Invincibles were on top having reduced Manchester to 72 for five.

Holden kept the Originals’ hopes alive with 37 off 25 and was ably supported by Jamie Overton striking 28 not out from 19 balls, but the task was always beyond them as they failed to gain revenge for last season’s final defeat.