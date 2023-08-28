The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Darwin Nunez scored twice to earn 10-man Liverpool an unlikely victory over Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Darwin Nunez scored twice to earn 10-man Liverpool an unlikely victory over Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Ten-man Liverpool stunned Newcastle and there were victories for Manchester City and Manchester United on a dramatic weekend of Premier League action.

The World Athletics Championships drew to a close in Budapest with more medals for Great Britain, while Max Verstappen continued his Formula One dominance on home soil.

Here, the PA news agency picks out the best moments in pictures from the sporting weekend.

Fans at the LaLiga game between Villarreal and Barcelona show support for Jenni Hermoso
Fans at the LaLiga game between Villarreal and Barcelona show support for Jenni Hermoso (Alberto Saiz/AP)
Southern Brave’s Maia Bouchier takes a catch during their victory in the women's Hundred
Southern Brave’s Maia Bouchier takes a catch during their victory in the women’s Hundred (Adam Davy/PA)
Harry Kane scores his first goal for Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena
Harry Kane scores his first goal for Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena (Tom Weller/PA)
Fireworks go off as Max Verstappen crosses the line to win a wet Netherlands Grand Prix
Fireworks go off as Max Verstappen crosses the line to win a wet Dutch Grand Prix (Tim Goode/PA)
Fiji celebrate their shock rugby union victory over England at Twickenham
Fiji’s players celebrate their shock rugby union victory over England at Twickenham (David Davies/PA)
Noah Lyles celebrates victory for the USA in the 4x100 metres relay at the World Athletics Championships
Noah Lyles completes a golden treble at the World Athletics Championships by guiding the USA to victory in the men’s 4×100 metres relay (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erling Haaland scores for Manchester City
Erling Haaland scores for Manchester City after missing a penalty against Sheffield United (Mike Egerton/PA)
Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his first goals of the season for Paris St Germain
Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his first goals of the season for Paris St Germain (Michel Euler/AP)
Oleksandr Usyk stands over British opponent Daniel Dubois during their heavyweight fight
Oleksandr Usyk, right, waits while British opponent Daniel Dubois is on the canvas during their heavyweight fight (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)
Angels Mets Baseball
Tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the US Open (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Manchester United fans protest against the ownership of the Glazer family
Manchester United fans protest against the ownership of the Glazer family (Nick Potts/PA)
Great Britain’s 4x100 metres relay team of Asha Philip, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Bianca Williams and Daryll Neita celebrate their world bronze medal
Great Britain’s 4×100 metres relay team of Asha Philip, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Bianca Williams and Daryll Neita celebrate their world bronze medal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Keely Hodgkinson
Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson celebrates after finishing second in the women’s 800 metres final (Martin Rickett/PA)