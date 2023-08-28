On this day in 2007: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer calls time on playing career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2007: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer calls time on playing career

By Press Association
Manchester United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer retired in 2007 (Clint Hughes/PA)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ended his decorated playing career on this day in 2007.

The Manchester United striker, 34 at the time, had seen the final four years of his career ravaged by knee injuries.

“I would like to thank manager Sir Alex Ferguson, the coaching and medical staff and most of all the supporters,” Solskjaer said.

“They have been fantastic and were a real inspiration to me when I was out injured.”

Soccer/Solskjaer celebration
Solskjaer is mobbed after his winner in the 1999 Champions League final. (Owen Humphreys/PA)

He joined United from Molde for £1.5m in 1996 and the former Norway international made 366 appearances for United, scoring 126 goals.

He also won six Premier League titles, the FA Cup and, most famously, the 1999 Champions League.

Solskjaer came off the bench against Bayern Munich at the Nou Camp to score an injury-time winner to earn a dramatic 2-1 victory.

After retiring, Solskjaer remained at Old Trafford as a coach and took over their reserves in 2008.

Two years later he joined Molde, winning two league titles, before moving to Cardiff. He was unable to save the Bluebirds from relegation from the Premier League and lasted just nine months in Wales.

A return to Molde followed in 2015 and in 2018 he was appointed United’s caretaker manager after the dismissal of Jose Mourinho.

In March 2019 he was made their permanent boss but struggled for consistency during his reign, despite securing second and third-placed Premier League finishes.

United lost the 2021 Europa League final to Villarreal and the following November Solskjaer was sacked, having only signed a new three-year deal in June.