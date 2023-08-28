Eddie Howe eager to keep calm after Liverpool loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Eddie Howe eager to keep calm after Liverpool loss

By Press Association
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saw his team squander a 1-0 lead to lose at home to Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saw his team squander a 1-0 lead to lose at home to Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)

Eddie Howe was left with mixed emotions after seeing Newcastle succumb to a remarkable Liverpool fightback.

The Magpies’ head coach saw his players work themselves to within nine minutes of a first victory over Jurgen Klopp’s 10 men since December 2015 before they were floored by two late sucker punches to lose 2-1.

Howe admitted after the game that his players were hurting in the wake of Darwin Nunez’s last-gasp double, but sought to put a painful reverse a week after a narrow defeat at champions Manchester City into perspective.

He said: “I’d want them to be hurting after that because we pride ourselves on trying to win first and foremost and if we can’t, then we do everything we can to draw the game. But that’s certainly a game we shouldn’t have lost.

“My role in this now is to calm everything down and try to see perspective. Results will always sway opinions, but from the first two games we’ve had, we’ve been very close to more points, we’ve been very competitive and there have been some really good signs.

“But we probably haven’t had the points that we deserve.”

Newcastle looked to be in cruise control when Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk was sent off for bringing down striker Alexander Isak three minutes after Anthony Gordon had fired the home side into a first-half lead.

Burt crucially, they were not able to build upon their advantage, due in large part to the heroics of keeper Alisson, who pulled off a stunning save to dig out Miguel Almiron’s goal-bound volley, and the post, which denied the same man before Nunez’s match-winning cameo.

Asked if he could learn more from a narrow defeat than he would have from a 1-0 victory, Howe said: “It depends how you view it. If we don’t take collective responsibility and don’t analyse the game properly, then no.

“But I think if you do those things and always take ownership of what’s happened – and that includes me along with the players – then I think you can come out of it stronger, and that’s what we’ll endeavour to do.

“I’m proud of the players in many ways for what they’ve delivered today, but we are kicking ourselves for sure that we didn’t get something out of the game.”

Newcastle United v Liverpool – Premier League – St. James’ Park
Newcastle defender Sven Botman was forced to leave the pitch with an ankle injury (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Howe, who replaced influential trio Sandro Tonali, Gordon and Isak with Sean Longstaff, Harvey Barnes and Callum Wilson, defended his substitutions amid suggestions they had cost his side the game, and headed home keeping his fingers crossed over an ankle injury to key defender Sven Botman which could yet prompt further transfer activity.

He said: “I don’t know how bad it is, but certainly we wish him a speedy recovery. We’ll have to wait and see. I’ll speak to the medical team and see how bad Sven’s injury is.”