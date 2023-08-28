Adam Azim seeks Aram Fanyan ‘demolition’ in grandfather’s memory

Adam Azim will dedicate his super-lightweight bout with Aram Fanyan to his late grandfather when the pair meet on the Liam Smith v Chris Eubank Jr card.

The unbeaten Azim (8-0-0) will reignite his bid to become the first British Asian undisputed world champion on Saturday.

And the Slough fighter will look to extend his unbeaten streak in memory of his grandfather who passed away earlier this month.

“I wanted to go to his funeral in Pakistan but I know he would’ve told me to stay and keep training,” Azim told the PA news agency.

“This gave me an extra boost for this fight because this fight is not for just me to win, it’s also for him to win as well.

“It’s given me that extra motivation and drive in training and this fight is dedicated to him. I’m also going to put his name on my shorts.

“He was a massive supporter for me, we were very tight and very close and it’s unfortunate he passed away just before my fight unexpectedly.

“Any time that I fight, there will be a massive party in his town in Pakistan and everyone will go and congratulate him, so this fight is dedicated to him.”

Azim warned he knows his opponent’s weaknesses as he seeks a “demolition” after his points victory over Santos Reyes in February.

And the 21-year-old has set his sights on the European rankings should he get the job done on Saturday in Manchester.

“I know ways to take Fanyan out,” Azim added.

“And I feel like this is the fight to put me up in the rankings and put me where I need to be.

“I’m excited to get into the ring and put a great performance on for the crowd and I want to get in there to put a demolition on him.

“I’ve not spoken to him yet but when I do see him I’m going to look right into his eyes and tell him ‘I’m not here for no joke, I’m going to take you out’.”

Trainer Shane McGuigan, right, with Adam Azim (Nick Potts/PA)

Azim credited his coach Shane McGuigan for his progression as a professional and sees him as an important mentor.

“Shane calms me down before fights,” he said.

“Just before I go to the ring I usually get really angry and want to take my opponent’s head off and he tells me to relax.

“He’s a great mentor and an unbelievable trainer, I’ve learnt so much from him and our bond just keeps getting bigger and bigger.”