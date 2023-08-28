Adam Azim seeks Aram Fanyan ‘demolition’ in grandfather’s memory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Adam Azim seeks Aram Fanyan 'demolition' in grandfather's memory

By Press Association
Adam Azim will dedicate his September 2 clash with Aram Fanyan to his late grandfather
Adam Azim will dedicate his September 2 clash with Aram Fanyan to his late grandfather (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Adam Azim will dedicate his super-lightweight bout with Aram Fanyan to his late grandfather when the pair meet on the Liam Smith v Chris Eubank Jr card.

The unbeaten Azim (8-0-0) will reignite his bid to become the first British Asian undisputed world champion on Saturday.

And the Slough fighter will look to extend his unbeaten streak in memory of his grandfather who passed away earlier this month.

“I wanted to go to his funeral in Pakistan but I know he would’ve told me to stay and keep training,” Azim told the PA news agency.

“This gave me an extra boost for this fight because this fight is not for just me to win, it’s also for him to win as well.

“It’s given me that extra motivation and drive in training and this fight is dedicated to him. I’m also going to put his name on my shorts.

“He was a massive supporter for me, we were very tight and very close and it’s unfortunate he passed away just before my fight unexpectedly.

“Any time that I fight, there will be a massive party in his town in Pakistan and everyone will go and congratulate him, so this fight is dedicated to him.”

Azim warned he knows his opponent’s weaknesses as he seeks a “demolition” after his points victory over Santos Reyes in February.

And the 21-year-old has set his sights on the European rankings should he get the job done on Saturday in Manchester.

“I know ways to take Fanyan out,” Azim added.

“And I feel like this is the fight to put me up in the rankings and put me where I need to be.

“I’m excited to get into the ring and put a great performance on for the crowd and I want to get in there to put a demolition on him.

“I’ve not spoken to him yet but when I do see him I’m going to look right into his eyes and tell him ‘I’m not here for no joke, I’m going to take you out’.”

Shane McGuigan, right, with Adam Azim
Trainer Shane McGuigan, right, with Adam Azim (Nick Potts/PA)

Azim credited his coach Shane McGuigan for his progression as a professional and sees him as an important mentor.

“Shane calms me down before fights,” he said.

“Just before I go to the ring I usually get really angry and want to take my opponent’s head off and he tells me to relax.

“He’s a great mentor and an unbelievable trainer, I’ve learnt so much from him and our bond just keeps getting bigger and bigger.”