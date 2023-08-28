Chesterfield stun Hartlepool with three-goal comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chesterfield stun Hartlepool with three-goal comeback

By Press Association
Chesterfield manager Paul Cook was celebrating (John Walton/PA)
Paul Cook watched his Chesterfield team fight back from two down to shock previous leaders Hartlepool by a 3-2 score after Tom Naylor’s stoppage-time winner.

Hartlepool had set the pace in the Vanarama National League after five matches and established a two-goal advantage after only six minutes on Bank Holiday Monday, but the hosts stormed back to a memorable victory.

In-form Emmanuel Dieseruvwe gave Pools the perfect start by firing in from 25 yards after only two minutes for his fifth goal of the season.

Hartlepool doubled their advantage in the sixth minute when Joe Grey crossed in for Anthony Mancini, who found the bottom corner.

The entertaining start to the contest in Derbyshire continued when Ryan Colclough headed home Liam Mandeville’s cross after quarter of an hour.

It remained 2-1 to the visitors at half-time, but Cook’s Chesterfield levelled straight after the break when Jamie Grimes nodded in after Naylor’s effort hit the crossbar.

While Colclough had the ball in the net with 20 minutes left, it was ruled out for offside but the home team would not be denied with Naylor’s low strike going under Joel Dixon in the 94th minute to earn Chesterfield all three points.