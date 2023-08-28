Managerless Eastleigh beat 10-man Aldershot to claim first win of the season.

Eastleigh began life after Lee Bradbury by brushing aside 10-man Aldershot to claim their first victory of the season.

Bradbury was sacked following Friday’s 2-0 defeat at Southend but the Spitfires, under the interim guidance of Richard Hill and Jason Bristow, took full advantage of Aldershot goalkeeper Jordi van Stappershoef’s first-half dismissal to earn a 3-0 win.

Van Stappershoef was shown a straight red card in the 34th minute for wiping out Aidan Barlow just outside the area and, with no substitute keeper on the bench, striker Lorent Tolaj was sent on to take the gloves.

The Shots’ woes immediately worsened as Chris Maguire scored from the resulting free-kick, curling a pinpoint effort over the wall and in off the underside of the crossbar.

Eastleigh doubled their lead in the 64th minute when summer signing Enzio Boldewijn headed home from a corner.

Soon after that the Shots elected to change keepers again, with Tolaj going up front and Kwame Thomas, another forward, coming back to replace him between the sticks.

However, Thomas also conceded almost immediately as the Spitfires made it 3-0 through Boldewijn, who coolly slotted home his second of the afternoon.