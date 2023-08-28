Another goalless draw at home for Kidderminster

Kidderminster recorded a third straight home goalless draw since their return to the National League, with Maidenhead this time the visitors claiming a point at Aggborough.

Following a first half devoid of openings, Jack Lambert was the first to have a sight of goal midway through the second half but his effort was blocked and Caleb Richards steered a shot wide as the ball rebounded to him.

Maidenhead, who came into the game eighth with just one defeat from their opening five National League games, immediately responded but Casey Pettit fired over Lewis Kinsella’s cross.

Nathaniel Knight-Percival headed wide from a corner for the hosts, before Lambert was played in on goal before being denied by Maidenhead goalkeeper Craig Ross.

The result dropped both sides down two places, with Kidderminster now 18th and Maidenhead 10th.