Manuel Neuer back in Bayern Munich training

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer has returned to training for the first time since breaking his leg last December.

The 37-year-old goalkeeper was on holiday after Germany’s exit from the World Cup at the group stage and suffered the injury skiing, forcing him to have surgery.

He was immediately ruled out for the season, with Bayern bringing in Switzerland keeper Yann Sommer during the January window – who has since left to join Inter Milan.

👋 @Manuel_Neuer is back in goalkeeper training and @JamalMusiala completed a running session today at Säbener. 🏃💪#MiaSanMia — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) August 28, 2023

A Bayern statement read: “Manuel Neuer is back with the FC Bayern goalkeeper team on the pitch.

“In Monday morning’s training session for the players who didn’t start against FC Augsburg on Sunday, the 37-year-old captain completed a session with his goalkeeping colleagues for the first time since breaking his lower right leg.

“Neuer has been sidelined since sustaining the injury in December 2022 but has now taken the next step on the comeback trail.”