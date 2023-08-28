Fylde score stoppage-time equaliser to salvage point against Altrincham

Fylde scored in the eighth minute of added time to secure a 3-3 draw at home to Altrincham but remain in the relegation zone in the National League.

The hosts were 2-0 down at half-time after goals from Regan Linney and Dior Angus placed Altrincham in a commanding position.

Nick Haughton and substitute Gold Omotayo brought it back to 2-2 with 12 minutes to go, but the visitors looked to have snatched it when Chris Conn-Clarke’s 87th-minute penalty restored their lead.

But Fylde rescued themselves when Emeka Obi struck deep into added time to cap a dramatic encounter at Mill Farm.