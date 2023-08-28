Fylde score stoppage-time equaliser to salvage point against Altrincham By Press Association August 28 2023, 5.38pm Share Fylde score stoppage-time equaliser to salvage point against Altrincham Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6092344/fylde-score-stoppage-time-equaliser-to-salvage-point-against-altrincham/ Copy Link Fylde scored late to rescue a 3-3 draw against Altrincham (Joe Giddens/PA) Fylde scored in the eighth minute of added time to secure a 3-3 draw at home to Altrincham but remain in the relegation zone in the National League. The hosts were 2-0 down at half-time after goals from Regan Linney and Dior Angus placed Altrincham in a commanding position. Nick Haughton and substitute Gold Omotayo brought it back to 2-2 with 12 minutes to go, but the visitors looked to have snatched it when Chris Conn-Clarke’s 87th-minute penalty restored their lead. But Fylde rescued themselves when Emeka Obi struck deep into added time to cap a dramatic encounter at Mill Farm.