Gateshead hold on for goalless draw at Halifax following Luke Hannant red card

Luke Hannant was sent off during Gateshead's 0-0 draw at Halifax (Tim Goode/PA) Gateshead dug in and battled to a goalless stalemate at Halifax after Luke Hannant was sent off in the second half. Hannant was shown a second yellow card in the 65th-minute to leave an uphill task for Mike Williamson's team, but they stood firm to earn a point. A number of chances were created during the first half at the Shay and yet it remained 0-0 at half-time. Hannant had been cautioned at the end of the opening 45 and received his marching orders with 65 minutes played. Halifax looked to force a winner and Jack Evans headed wide before Angelo Cappello saw a shot blocked but the Vanarama National League clash ended 0-0.