Nicke Kabamba hat-trick fires high-flying Barnet to Ebbsfleet victory

Nicke Kabamba’s hat-trick fired Barnet to a 3-2 win at home to Ebbsfleet and moved them to within a point of the top of the National League table.

The visitors had led until late in the first half thanks to the first of two goals from Dominic Poleon, before Kabamba levelled deep into added time at the end of the first period.

Just after the hour Barnet went ahead when the 30-year-old struck again but their advantage was extinguished in minutes as Poleon also netted his second to level the score.

The hosts completed a memorable victory when Kabamba competed his treble 11 minutes from time to put just a point between Barnet and leaders Solihull Moors.