These games are what it’s all about – Michael Beale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

These games are what it’s all about – Michael Beale

By Press Association
Michael Beale is ready for a big week with Rangers (Robert Perry/PA)
Michael Beale is ready for a big week with Rangers (Robert Perry/PA)

Michael Beale stressed the importance of this week to everyone at Rangers as he looks first to take his side past PSV Eindhoven and into the Champions League.

The thrilling first leg of the play-off tie against the Dutch side at Ibrox last week ended in a 2-2 draw and further improvement since the opening-day cinch Premiership defeat at Kilmarnock was confirmed again on Saturday with the Light Blues’ 2-0 win over Ross County.

Beale hopes the complete 90-plus minute performance he is looking for comes at the Philips Stadion on Wednesday night, before the visit of Celtic in the league on Sunday where the Light Blues can leapfrog their Old Firm rivals with a victory.

“It is hugely exciting week if you’re a Rangers player or a Rangers follower and I’m no different as the coach,” said Beale, who revealed midfielder Kieran Dowell misses out with a slight knee problem.

“The two games we’ve got coming up in the next four or five days is what it’s all about, playing for this club.

“If you can’t enjoy it, and you can’t seize the opportunities in front of you, then you probably don’t deserve to be at our club.

“This is a huge moment. It’s important that we give this game everything – it is a final, if you like, in that sense.

“This team is due a big performance and we have a great opportunity. We know we will have to perform better than we did last week if we want to go through.

“There won’t be too many surprises, but we have a lot of variety across the forward positions.

“We know we will need to be strong defensively first and then take our opportunities when they come.”

Having qualified for last season’s group stage, Rangers lost all six games including a 7-1 loss to Liverpool to post the worst ever Champions League record.

  • Ajax 4 Rangers 0, September 7
  • Rangers 0 Napoli 3, September 14
  • Liverpool 2 Rangers 0, October 4
  • Rangers 1 Liverpool 7, October 12
  • Napoli 3 Rangers 0, October 26
  • Rangers 1 Ajax 3, November 1

Beale, though, is desperate for another shot at the competition.

“It would be huge (to qualify),” he said. “It would be huge for the club and the fans first and foremost, and these group of players that are desperate to play in that competition again.

“For me and the staff obviously that’s the aim coming into pre-season. We have a huge test in front of us to see that be a reality.

“I believe that this is a game that where both teams will have opportunities and it’s the team that’s the most decisive that will go through.”

While PSV Eindhoven were given a free weekend to prepare, Rangers travelled to Dingwall where Beale believes the 90 minutes was beneficial to his squad.

James Tavernier, right, celebrates with Todd Cantwell after scoring Rangers’ second goal at Ross County
James Tavernier, right, celebrates scoring Rangers’ second goal at Ross County (Robert Perry/PA)

The former QPR boss said: “Obviously we’ve got about 14 or 15 players moving on this summer and nine new players coming in. The more games you play you think your team will get stronger.

“It was a good victory at the weekend. It was a clean sheet, it was a step in the right direction in the league and I was pleased with that.

“Sat here now without any injuries and everyone in a good place mentally, I think it was the right thing that we played. I think it’s to our advantage that we played at the weekend.”